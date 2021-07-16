Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.94 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.