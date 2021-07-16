Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

ETR BAS opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €67.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

