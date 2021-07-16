Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

