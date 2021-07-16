Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

