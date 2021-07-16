Barclays Reiterates €142.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

SAP opened at €125.40 ($147.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

