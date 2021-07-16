Barclays Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $68.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

