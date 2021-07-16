Barclays PLC Takes Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $13.76 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

