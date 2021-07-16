Barclays PLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

KRO opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

