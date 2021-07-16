Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 81.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.