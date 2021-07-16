Barclays PLC Acquires 5,217 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 165,304 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 552,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.05 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

