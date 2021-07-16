Barclays PLC Acquires 10,331 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NGM opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

