Barclays Cuts Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 491

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGGT. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 456.83 ($5.97).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 420.60 ($5.50) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 481.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.44. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

