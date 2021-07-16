Barclays Boosts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $120.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $112.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in InMode by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Read More: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.