Barclays Boosts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $120.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $112.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in InMode by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

