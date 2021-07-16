Barclays Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.88 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of CNVY opened at $8.50 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $21,700,004.34. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

