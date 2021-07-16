Barclays Analysts Give Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) a $30.24 Price Target

Barclays set a $30.24 target price on Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrovial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.