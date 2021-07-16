Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $419.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

