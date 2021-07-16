Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $276,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

