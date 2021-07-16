Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,327 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Blucora worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BCOR stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,652.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.