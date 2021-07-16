Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,425 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

RLMD stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $528.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

