Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 22,701 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 82.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.17 and a beta of 0.88. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

