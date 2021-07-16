Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

