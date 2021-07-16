Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 929 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $480.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

