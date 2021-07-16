Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,577 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

