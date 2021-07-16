Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,643 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 123,487 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

