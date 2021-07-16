Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,046 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 79.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

