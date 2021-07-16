Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Cloudera by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.72 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.