Bank of Montreal Can Has $179,000 Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 125.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ambarella by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,195 shares of company stock worth $2,565,054. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

