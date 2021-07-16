Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

