Bank of America Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to “Buy”

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,241 shares of company stock worth $19,850,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.