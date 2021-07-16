Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 481,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,726,939 shares.The stock last traded at $3.57 and had previously closed at $3.70.

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Banco Santander by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Banco Santander by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.