Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.3419 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

