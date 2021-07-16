Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,765,200 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 10,058,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,471.0 days.

Shares of BNDSF stock remained flat at $$0.64 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71.

BNDSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

