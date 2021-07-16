Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80,098 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.