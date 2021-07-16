Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

