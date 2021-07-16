Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.