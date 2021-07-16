BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.
