BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,865,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

