Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.88. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 37,638 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

