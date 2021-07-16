Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $579,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

