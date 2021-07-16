Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 4,027 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

