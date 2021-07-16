Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $868,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 70,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

