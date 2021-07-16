Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.74. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.