Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $511,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 86,855 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

