Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $421.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

