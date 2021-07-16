Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

