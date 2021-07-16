BaaSid (BAAS) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $168,157.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00836074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

