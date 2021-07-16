B. Riley Weighs in on Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,545,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 819,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.