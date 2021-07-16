Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Trading Down 13.6%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price was down 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 209,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 282,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.42.

Several research analysts have commented on AYA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$883.17 million and a P/E ratio of -453.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.20.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

