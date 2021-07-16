AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Down 98.9% in June

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $50.05. 464,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.