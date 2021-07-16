AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,609,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,166 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of AXIS Capital worth $525,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

