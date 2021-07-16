Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AWLCF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. Awilco Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

